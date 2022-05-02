ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

4th Street LGBTQ+ bars face possible demolition

By Morgan Severson
thedailytexan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLGBTQ+ bars on Fourth Street face potential demolition in 2023 for the construction of a 400-unit apartment building. Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission Architectural Review Committee must decide whether to designate one of the bars as a historic landmark. The buildings that are being considered for demolition are on...

thedailytexan.com

Comments / 3

Related
Austin Monitor

After initial push, city’s effort to eliminate Confederate names loses momentum

In the midst of the July 2020 protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, the city of Austin passed a resolution committing to remove or rename all city-owned assets, such as streets and buildings, that have names commemorating the Confederacy or other white supremacist causes. The passage of that resolution is just one piece of the city’s long history of efforts to change names with racist origins, but after years in the making, the renaming process is still crawling along.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin's Pecan Street Festival returns this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in September 2021, when the fall Pecan Street Festival was canceled. The Pecan Street Festival will return to Downtown Austin this weekend after two years of cancellations. The festival is free and will be held in the Sixth Street...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
CultureMap Austin

Massive H-E-B with two-story BBQ joint breaks ground in booming Austin suburb

The second True Texas BBQ restaurant in the Austin area will be at the new H-E-B grocery store under construction in Georgetown. The 121,000-square-foot store, at 1010 W. University Ave. in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood, is set to open in the spring of 2023. It will replace a smaller H-E-B store at 1100 S. I-35. San Antonio-based H-E-B operates two stores in Georgetown.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Massive 3,173-acre mixed-use development to be built between Austin and San Antonio

Mixed-use developments are cropping up all over Central Texas. The latest is a 3,173-acre development between Austin and San Antonio, located at the intersection of State Highways 130 and 80, southwest of Lockhart. Dallas-based real estate firm RREAF is behind the project and boasts convenient access to two major Texas markets. What the development includes: Apartments plus thousands of single-family homes for purchase and build-to-rent single-family homesRetail, restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare services, light industrial facilities and schools Hiking and biking trails, outdoor event pavilions, athletic fields, and fitness centers Shannon Livingston, President of RREAF Communities, said without new developments like this in the pipeline, people will continue to struggle to find and afford places to live. "Being within a reasonable commute to the exploding job markets of Austin and San Antonio, as well as the vibrant cities of San Marcos and Lockhart, puts us in perfect position to deliver much needed inventory to a market area that is significantly constrained on future housing," Livingston said.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Racism#4th Street Lgbtq#Coconut Club#Neon Grotto#Hlc#Hanover Co
KXAN

When can you swim again at Hamilton Pool?

Travis County officials closed that aspect of the preserve after the February 2021 winter storm caused rocks to break off around the grotto and fall into the water, creating a public safety issue.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy