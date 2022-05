A team of archaeologists, including a UT researcher, discovered the earliest known record of the Maya calendar system from the third century B.C. Their findings, published April 13 in Science Advances, focused on a fragment found at the Las Pinturas pyramid archaeological site in San Bartolo, Guatemala. David Stuart, an art history professor who was part of identifying the fragment, said it comes from a 260-day calendar system used by Indigenous groups in Mesoamerica that is still in use today.

