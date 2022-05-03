Area man held for trial in New Year’s shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A 9-year-old was found dead in New Kensington. The boy's body was discovered covered with a chair behind a shed in a wooded area close to where he lived along Haser Street. "I searched the hills and when I came in behind the shed and saw the chair flipped over and I got closer, I saw the feet hanging over the -- feet hanging out from underneath the chair," said Osie Taylor, who found the boy. The investigation started just after 6 a.m. Wednesday when the child was reported missing. Neighbors said the boy's mother on Tuesday night...

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO