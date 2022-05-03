ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

Area man held for trial in New Year’s shooting

By Mon Valley Independent
Cover picture for the articleA Belle Vernon man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Rostraver Township early New Year’s...

WTRF- 7News

Ohio man shoots and murders 18-year-old girlfriend; Police

Police in Ohio are saying that an 18-year-old male shot and killed his 18-year-old girlfriend. Police say the initial call came in as an eighteen-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound Brunswick police said late Tuesday night Logan Robertson of Brunswick was arrested and transported to the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder. […]
BRUNSWICK, OH
WTAJ

3 arrested during weekend DUI checkpoint in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Hollidaysburg made three arrests in the span of four hours during a sobriety checkpoint this past weekend in Duncansville. The checkpoint took place Friday night, April 29 into Saturday, April 30 on Municipal Drive in the area of Oliphant Drive. In the four hours, 153 vehicles […]
CBS Pittsburgh

9-year-old found dead in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A 9-year-old was found dead in New Kensington. The boy's body was discovered covered with a chair behind a shed in a wooded area close to where he lived along Haser Street. "I searched the hills and when I came in behind the shed and saw the chair flipped over and I got closer, I saw the feet hanging over the -- feet hanging out from underneath the chair," said Osie Taylor, who found the boy. The investigation started just after 6 a.m. Wednesday when the child was reported missing. Neighbors said the boy's mother on Tuesday night...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Officials have 'person of interest' in homicide of 9-year-old Azuree Charles

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Officials said they have a "person of interest" in the homicide of 9-year-old Azuree Charles. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli confirmed officials are investigating his death as a homicide, saying "he did die at the hands of another person." Ziccarelli said over 30 officers canvassed the East Ken Manor neighborhood where the boy's body was found on Haser Drive Wednesday. She said public safety also set up a "command post" near the Westmoreland County Housing Authority in the same neighborhood. "Valuable information was obtained to aid us in our investigation and we thank the community for their...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PennLive.com

Brother charged in 13-year-old’s accidental shooting after lying about it: Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police said a 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his older brother in the family’s home on the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street. Police said Ellijah Simmons, 20, handed his younger brother the loaded gun, and it accidentally discharged. Simmons and his girlfriend, Caresa McFarland, 32, then hid the firearm in a closet, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
explore venango

Police: Oil City Man Breaks into House, Eats Bowl of Cereal

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man in in jail after reportedly breaking into a Hone Avenue residence and eating a bowl of cereal. According to court documents, Oil City Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Jason Scott Coulter in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Wednesday, April 27.
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Retired pastor accused of stealing more than $350K from North Side church

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pittsburgh pastor is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $350,000 from his church. Wayne Peck surrendered to authorities early Tuesday morning, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said. According to court documents, Peck was a pastor at the Community House Presbyterian Church on the North Side for more than 40 years before he retired in 2017.The case's investigator said after Peck retired, he continued to cause checks payable to him to be issued without anyone's knowledge, taking more than $357,000 from the church's funds. Peck is awaiting arraignment at the Allegheny County Jail. He's facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition following shooting in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in West Mifflin.According to information from police, just before 8:30 a.m., they were notified of a shooting in 900 block of B Drive. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
PennLive.com

Attack at Pa. high school leaves 1 teen hospitalized, 2 in jail

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two Greater Johnstown High School students were jailed Friday, accused of assaulting a 16-year-old student at the school, authorities said. School Resource Officer Justin Spanko charged Sitara Andrea Graham and Rashya Heather Headen, both 18 and of Solomon Homes, with felony counts of aggravated assault and riot with intent to commit a felony.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

9-year-old killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 9-year-old boy from Everett was killed Saturday afternoon when he drove a Kawasaki into oncoming traffic. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Route 1009/Plank Road in Hopewell Township, Bedford County on April 30. The child was reportedly on a Kawasaki and pulling out of a private driveway […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

