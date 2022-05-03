Man convicted of sexually assaulting homeless women

A man accused of sexually assaulting three women at Northern California homeless encampments has been convicted of rape and other charges.

Sacramento County prosecutors say 40-year-old Layman McFadden was found guilty Monday of a dozen charges.

Authorities say McFadden was homeless when he choked and assaulted the woman in 2019 through last June at homeless encampments along the American River Parkway in Sacramento.

Jurors found the crimes involved “great violence, cruelty, viciousness or callousness.”

He could face up to 78 years to life in prison when he's sentenced later this month.