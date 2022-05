CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After scoring 29 goals her freshman year in 2019, Alivia Buxton seemed on a path to Fredericktown girls soccer history. Then adversity struck. The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID, and Buxton was held to just 10 games in 2021 due to injury. However, she kept pushing.

FREDERICKTOWN, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO