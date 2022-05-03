WWE News: Nikki ASH Briefly Wins 24/7 Title, Dana Brooke Demands Divorce From Reginald, Veer Wins Again

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and expressed interest in getting into Hollywood for some movie work. Lynch said she received a script that she could relate to, about a female boxer from Ireland, who came to the United States and made a name for herself.
It's a question that has been posed and debated for nearly two full years now, and it is one that does not, somehow, have a clear answer: who will finally be the one to defeat the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns?.
You never know when you’re going to see a former WWE Superstar show up in AEW, and back in March fans saw Swerve Strickland make his debut with All Elite Wrestling. Prior to his run with AEW, Strickland was trying to climb the ladder in NXT where he apparently impressed Stephanie McMahon.
While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Dustin Rhodes admits he didn’t know exactly what he was getting himself into when he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (now, WWE) in 1995. Rhodes was given the character of “Goldust”. It was a dramatic departure from his in-ring persona up to that point in his career, but Rhodes was determined to make it work.
Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny has a bone to pick with Will Smith over his notorious Oscars slap. The younger brother of the esteemed comedian has reportedly signed a Celebrity Boxing deal with Damon Feldman for a fight in Florida this summer, but as he told TMZ, an opponent hadn’t been chosen for him yet. In the impromptu interview, Kenny Rock said he “should” get in the ring with the King Richard star.
Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
BJ Penn and Joe Rogan discussed Will Smith’s slap heard around the world at the Academy Awards this year in an episode of Joe Rogan Experience MMA podcast. Rogan believes that Smith’s slapping technique needs some work. Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars. Earlier this year in...
That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
Tony Ferguson does not like the way he has been treated by the UFC. Ferguson is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 274 against Michael Chandler in his first fight since last May. He’s currently on a three-fight losing streak and has been vocal about fighters like Chandler getting “Dana White privilege” and now before his return, he ripped White and the UFC for his mistreatment.
That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
In the main event of the latest edition of Wrestlemania, number 38, we witnessed one of the matches with the highest star power in the entire history of the McMahon company, with Brock Lesnar, the then WWE Champion, who tried to go to bring down the sensational reign of over 600 days (count updated to today's date) of the Tribal Chief of Friday Night Smackdown: Roman Reigns.
A brutal video of Floyd Mayweather being PIED by boxing fans during a meet and greet with Anthony Joshua has gone viral. Mayweather and Joshua held a fan event back in May 2017 ahead of the American's showdown against Conor McGregor. They took pictures with fans, but the boxing legend...
Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
Editor’s note: This article was originally posted at MMAJunkie.com. UFC president Dana White is not on board with the potential crossover bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. Following his recent win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, boxing’s WBC heavyweight champion Fury stood shoulder-to-shoulder with UFC heavyweight champion...
Back in the day when WWE was trying to reboot ECW they decided it would be a good idea to give the brand its own pay-per-view. The show was called December To Dismember, and it was headlined by an Extreme Elimination Chamber match with the ECW World Title on the line.
FLOYD MAYWEATHER says he is still 'collecting checks' from boxing fights EIGHT years ago - as he hits back at rival Logan Paul. The fighting legend officially retired in 2017 after beating UFC superstar Conor McGregor, 33. In June last year, Mayweather, 44, returned for an exhibition bout against YouTuber...
“Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” delves into the life of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. Coming from a family of wresters, Guerrero rose to prominence in the '90s and was later considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound wrestlers in the history of the sport until his shocking death.The docuseries gathers the opinions of experts, insiders and the people who knew Eddie best to reveal surprising new details to help solve the mystery of what really happened to the wrestling icon, better known as “Latino Heat.”"So far, I’ve discovered that Eddie Guererro’s exposure to an often reckless lifestyle may have...
