NC GOP supporting Budd, extreme right

That the North Carolina Republican party establishment would unite behind Congressman Ted Budd is unexpectedly revealing. While never a scourge of the big boys on Hillsborough Street, neither was Ted Budd the obvious choice for electability-minded GOP elites. After all, the only Republican governor of North Carolina in the last 30 years, Pat McCrory, was also running in the primary. If McCrory cannot command the support of people who were elated when his victory brought them a precious four years of one-party control, something very radical has transformed the NCGOP.

It is true that by the end of his term, North Carolina Republicans had come to dismiss McCrory as ineffectual and politically unimpressive. He did, after all, blaze an undistinguished trail as the first elected incumbent to lose a gubernatorial election in our state’s history. But early on in the 2022 primary race, signals emerged that McCrory had mended fences with the party stalwarts and would enter the race as the preferred contender of the GOP elites. Consummate establishmentarian Paul Shumaker quickly signed on to guide McCrory’s effort and Richard Burr endorsed him. While Pat McCrory may never have been the Raleigh Republicans’ dream candidate, he did, at least, seem acceptable.

This rapprochement between McCrory and a contemptuous party establishment lasted only as long as his victory seemed inevitable. That assessment changed fundamentally when Donald Trump publicly insulted and humiliated McCrory to his face by awarding his imprimatur to Ted Budd’s insurgent candidacy. Republicans shifted their evaluations of each candidate’s potential, with Budd’s stock skyrocketing and McCrory falling back into infamy. This switch from McCrory to Budd took place not only among the most conservative Republican voters. Indeed, 26 high-powered legislators and Congressman George Holding wasted no time in endorsing the heretofore little-known, right-wing congressman. Later, Senator Phil Berger — the most powerful Republican in the state for a decade running — joined his colleagues in announcing support for Budd.

Despite their similarities, Ted Budd has never been a Ted Cruz or a Josh Hawley. He’s more like a North Carolina version of former U.S. Senator Jim DeMint: a conservative extremist well-liked by the establishment in spite of his ideological radicalism. The Republican establishment in Raleigh is quite comfortable with the most extreme elements of the national GOP. Faced with the only Republican to win our state’s governor’s chair in a generation and a half, the NCGOP’s establishment chose instead to support a man — Budd — who brandishes monster trucks, barbed-wire fences and loads of guns in his campaign iconography.

North Carolina establishment Republicans have ratified their alliance with the radical right. Where once there was a buffer between Raleigh insiders and the grassroots Jesse-crats, now each faction works hand-in-hand to advance their shared mission of repealing the twentieth century. This alignment of forces has served Republicans well over the last decade, with super-high turnout allowing Republicans to stay just ahead of the state’s changing demographics (for now).

The North Carolina Republican Party has become wholly an extremist faction. Jim Holshouser weeps and Jesse Helms smiles.

Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.