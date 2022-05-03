ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. hospitality workers calling for pay increases, safety improvements

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Dozens of housekeepers and other hotel workers held an enthusiastic rally in downtown Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

They gathered to deliver more than 61,000 signatures to the city clerk’s office that were needed to qualify the ‘ Hotel Worker Protection Initiative ‘ for the November ballot.

Union members say they want pay hikes and increased safety measures to protect them from assault and threatening conduct.

“We are at last on the road to rebuild an economy rooted in fairness and dignity, because it’s been a long dark time during this pandemic,” said Kurt Petersen of Unite Here Local 11 , the union representing the hotel workers. “The last two years have been extraordinarily difficult for hospitality workers. I would argue that no one has suffered the crushing weight of this pandemic more than bartenders, servers, room attendants, dishwashers and cooks.”

The initiative closely mirrors the protections hospitality workers have won in Long Beach, Santa Monica and West Hollywood, the union said.

