Nash board amends solid waste site regulations

A new program of verifying legitimate users at Nash County’s nine solid waste convenience sites ran into some snags Sunday on its first day of implementation.

Drivers entering the sites beginning that day now are required to have rearview mirror hangers denoting they have permission from the county to dump trash and recyclables there. There were numerous instances of people who didn’t know about the requirements and others who said they never received the placards in the mail.

At Monday’s Nash County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board took steps to improve its eligibility program at the convenience sites.

The board voted unanimously in favor of Commissioner Sue Leggett’s motion to issue a second placard free of charge to households that request them. The motion also called for the households to be reimbursed for the second placard they had paid for.

Anyone who claims their placards were not delivered can contact the Nash County Department of Health and Human Services to obtain the placards.

Board Chairman Robbie Davis said he has received numerous requests that second placards be distributed to households in the county as a matter of convenience and practicality.

Placards also will be distributed to other county residents free of charge who qualify based on their age, disability status or income. Nash County Department of Health and Human Services Director Bill Hill said those residents are exempt from the $125 convenience center fee and were not issued placards.

That was an oversight, he said. They are entitled to use the convenience centers and will be issued mirror hangers.

The ordinance also makes the placards available to residents of municipalities who do not pay the rural use taxes. They are required to pay $75 fees every two years for placards to use the sites.

Hill said new residents to the county who have not yet paid the rural use fees are eligible to obtain placards. They will be charged the rural use fees on their next property tax notices.

On its first day of enforcing the identification measures at the Old Carriage Road and Spring Hope sites, Hill said about 50 users were turned away for not having a placard in their vehicles. Hill said there were two incidents of users ignoring the site attendants’ requests that they turn back, forcing their way onto the property and dumping their trash unlawfully. Hill said those incidents were reported to law enforcement.

After the board voted for the ordinance in November 2021, Hill said there was ample publicity in print, broadcast and social media that convenience site users would have to display mirror hangers to gain access beginning May 1. Hill suggested that the county do more to publicize the new policy.

In addition to news releases, Hill said the new regulations were posted at all the convenience centers for several months prior to the ordinance going into effect.

As for the claims that the placards were not delivered, Leggett said she believes the placards may have been mistaken for junk mail and thrown away inadvertently.

“The mailers came in pretty plain envelopes that could have been mistaken for junk mail,” Leggett said.

Hill said the newly enforced regulations were necessitated by out-of-county residents and residents of municipalities using the convenience sites. Hill said the only lawful users of the convenience sites are those who have paid the rural use fees or the fees paid by residents of municipalities.

Anyone who needs a placard should call or visit the Nash County Department of Health and Human Services. The agency can be reached by phone by calling 252-459-1332. The address is 214 S. Barnes St. in Nashville.