Edgecombe County, NC

Police arrest suspect in shooting that killed man, wounded another at MLK Park

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Police on Monday charged a suspect in the shooting that killed one man and wounded another on Saturday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Police arrested Ronnie Slade, 18, at his residence in the 100 block of Ligustrum Court, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said late Monday night in a news release. Slade is charged with one count of first-degree murder of Rodrick Battle and one count of attempted first-degree murder of Tyler Frink, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

Slade was jailed without bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Police responded at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to shots fired at the park. Battle, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene and Frink, 19, was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Frink was reported to be in stable condition at the hospital, Jackson told the Telegram early Monday afternoon in an email update.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident, Jackson said Monday night in the news release.

Slade's first appearance before the District Court is set for Wednesday, court officials told the Telegram.

During a first appearance, the court reviews the charges against the accused person and the conditions of the release and advises the accused person of his or her rights.

The court also schedules another hearing to determine whether probable cause exists to prosecute the accused person so that he or she will not be unjustifiably tried.

Anyone with any additional information about this shooting is asked to phone the police department at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Tips can be texted to police at 274637 by beginning messages with RMPOL to direct the tip to the police department and messages can be sent to police via the MyRMT mobile app.

Rocky Mount, NC
