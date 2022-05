COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina ran its winning streak to four with a 9-4 victory over North Carolina A&T Wednesday at Founders Park. Carolina plated three in the first as Josiah Sightler belted his ninth home run of the season with two outs. Hits from Andrew Eyster, Braylen Wimmer and Michael Braswell plated two more runs in the frame. In the third, Wimmer drove in his second run with a single to left. A Braswell sacrifice fly and a Colin Burgess double to left made it 6-0 Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO