The City Reopens 2nd Avenue Bridge to Traffic

The 2nd Avenue and Birdland Bridges will be back open for commuters early this afternoon. During the removal of the west half of the 2nd Avenue Bridge over Birdland Drive on Friday, April 15, a portion of the reinforcement for the east half of the bridge was inadvertently removed.

"Structural engineers and the contractor estimate the east half of the bridge could be reopened back to one lane of traffic in each direction within two to four weeks." City Engineer Steve Naber said at the time.

Lasting 18 days, crews worked to reinforce the bridge and pour concrete to make sure travel would be safe along the busy corridor. Travel will return to the planned one-lane in each direction while work continues on both bridges.

You can learn more about the project here.

