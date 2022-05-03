Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 01:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coweta A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL COWETA COUNTY At 101 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Newnan, or over Newnan, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newnan, Peachtree City, Tyrone, Palmetto, Moreland, Sharpsburg, Turin, East Newnan, Arnco-Sargent, Dunaway Gardens, Cannongate, Thomas Crossroads and Madras. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
Effective: 2022-05-08 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Harford; Southeast Harford FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following areas: Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected through Saturday morning. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Effective: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current for the east- facing beaches, and a strong west to east longshore current for the south-facing beaches. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Cape Hatteras to Surf City. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A moderate rip current risk is also in effect. The most likely times for rip currents are several hours either side of low tide, which is around 730 AM and 630 PM Saturday.
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2022-05-06 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Frederick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland, northwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Garrett and Washington. In northwest Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected through Saturday morning, with localized totals up to 5 inches. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCKINGHAM AND NORTHWESTERN CASWELL COUNTIES At 808 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Ruffin, or near Bethel, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mayfield Quick Lawsonville and Ruffin. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Effective: 2022-05-06 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel. In southeast Kentucky, Jackson and Owsley. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to locally heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen at some locations since early this morning. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include London, McKee, Peoples, Cornelius, Moores Creek, Parrot, Greenmount, Deese, Bond, Eberle, Atlanta, Mcwhorter, Dabolt, Green Hill, Victory, Middlefork, Annville, Carico, Ardery and Olin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-08 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:09:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Baltimore FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following areas: Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected through Saturday morning. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Franklin; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Campbell County in central Virginia Northern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia South central Bedford County in south central Virginia East central Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 810 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ajax, or near Penhook, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Gretna Penhook Evington Mt Airy and Leesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: City of Chesapeake A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR THE SOUTHERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chesapeake, or near Great Bridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Great Bridge around 810 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hickory and Chesapeake Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cabell; Lincoln FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southern West Virginia and western West Virginia, including the following counties, in southern West Virginia, Lincoln and Putnam. In western West Virginia, Cabell. * WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 812 PM EDT, Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hurricane, Teays Valley, Culloden, Alum Creek and Sod. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-06 17:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph near Gaviota. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 101 through the Gaviota Pass and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional moderate to strong sundowner winds are expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, with additional wind advisories likely.
Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Virginia. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Norfolk; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The southeastern City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The northeastern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 814 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norfolk International to near Fentress, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of , the southeastern City of Norfolk, the northeastern City of Chesapeake and the City of Virginia Beach, including the following locations... Rudee Heights, Mount Pleasant, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner, Pungo, Greenbrier and Bayside. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Fleming; Montgomery; Rowan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms into the night will bring locally excessive rainfall to the area. This will likely continue to lead to incidents of flooding into Saturday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Fauquier; Western Loudoun FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland and northern Virginia as well as the District of Columbia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Northern Fauquier, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Western Loudoun. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected through Saturday morning, with localized totals up to 5 inches. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
