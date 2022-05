May on Amazon Prime seems to be a quieter month. There aren't a huge amount of movies being added, nor are there a lot of originals. But the originals that are coming to the streamer this month are pretty big. Top choices this month include The Wilds Season 2, which "ups the stakes" on the group of teenage girls stuck on a seemingly deserted island; The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, a docuseries which looks into the sting operation set up around the murder of a young woman; a new season of The Kids in the Hall, the classic sketch comedy group; and Night Sky, starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons as a married couple who discover a chamber in their yard that leads to a deserted planet.

