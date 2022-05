Tony Ferguson does not like the way he has been treated by the UFC. Ferguson is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 274 against Michael Chandler in his first fight since last May. He’s currently on a three-fight losing streak and has been vocal about fighters like Chandler getting “Dana White privilege” and now before his return, he ripped White and the UFC for his mistreatment.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO