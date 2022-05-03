ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Wettest storm in nearly a year hits Denver

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — No April showers this year, but May is coming through for Colorado in the early going. Several parts of Colorado had their driest April on record. Denver was its third-driest in history, with just 0.06 inches of rain for the month. The Sunday night and Monday...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Super Soaker Set For Monday

DENVER(CBS)- A moisture packed storm is pushing into Colorado for Monday. This system will deliver mountain snow and rare morning showers and thunderstorms over the Front Range and eastern plains. (credit: CBS) Thunderstorms will be ramping up overnight Sunday into Monday morning with a variety of different types of precipitation expected. (credit: CBS) The Denver metro area and Front Range may see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to nearly an inch of rain during the day on Monday with most of that falling in the morning. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) There will be snow attached to the cold front many higher spots receiving anywhere from 1 to 5 inches. Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range may have a bullseye for heavier snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for these spots thru noon on Monday for 5 to 10 inches of snow. (credit: CBS) The Denver metro area may see light amounts of snow around town mixed in with the rain. With some accumulation in and near the foothills.  
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain, Strong T-Storms And Even Snow Expected Sunday Night In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day on Sunday and the wind speeds will pick up out of the southwest. This is all out ahead of a storm approaching Colorado. It was located around Salt Lake City on Sunday morning. While the wind won’t be as strong as we saw with the last storm it will still help create critical fire danger in many areas. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for a large part of central and southern Colorado. A warm southerly flow of air ahead of the storm will push highs into...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#National Weather Service
9NEWS

Multiple fires burning in southeastern Colorado

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple grass fires are burning in southeastern Colorado on Sunday night. 9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen was in the area tracking a severe thunderstorm when he caught images of a fire burning east of Lamar. The fire is burning near where a Tornado Warning was issued...
LAMAR, CO
9NEWS

Trader Joe's puts finishing touches on next Colorado store

PARKER, Colo. — Trader Joe's is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location. Located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive just off Interstate E470, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m. Friday before officially opening at 8 a.m. The 9,600 square-foot store will be the first...
PARKER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs' big beetle is being reborn

The big beetle haunted R.J. Steer. For years driving through the canyon country south of Colorado Springs, he winced at the sight of that statue there on the hilltop before May Natural History Museum, that promotional head-turner since the 1960s along Colorado 115. Representing the fourth-generation boss of the family...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Four towns just said no to marijuana sales, but how strong is rural Colorado’s distaste for weed?

HOOPER — Charlie Williams doesn’t believe there should be stores selling pot in his tiny town deep in the San Luis Valley. The 67-year-old pastor isn’t alone. Two dozen of his fellow residents joined him last month in successfully turning down — 25 to 18 — a measure that would have allowed recreational and medical cannabis sales in this town of fewer than 100 just west of Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.
HOOPER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Rain Was Not Welcome This Week In 1969!

DENVER(CBS) – All of the rain and snow Colorado has had this week has been more than welcome. That was not the case on this date 53 years ago. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) On this date, May 4th, 1969 a moisture packed storm system blasted into the Rockies bringing in flooding amounts of rain across the region for several days. Rainfall totals ranged from 6 inches all the way up to 14 inches in some areas across Boulder and Jefferson Counties. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) This caused severe flooding in and near Left Hand Creek, Boulder Creek, South Boulder Creek, Bear Creek and Turkey Creek. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) The storm was estimated to be a 25-year event for the area. Flood damage was over 4.5 million dollars in 1969 that is estimated to be almost 30 million adjusted in Today’s dollars. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) During the multi-day event much of the precipitation that fell in the foothills dropped as snow in some of the northern drainage flows. If that hadn’t happened the flooding could have been much worse than it was.
BOULDER, CO
Panhandle Post

I-80 closures in western Nebraska

-I80 is closed east and westbound from Kimball exit, RP 20, to Potter exit, RP 38, due to accidents. -I80 is closed east and westbound from the Wyoming Stateline to the Potter Exit, RP 38. -I80 from the Wyoming Stateline to Sidney, RP 49, is closed east and westbound. -I80...
POTTER, NE
OutThere Colorado

Skiers trigger half-mile wide avalanche in Colorado backcountry

Two skiers triggered a half-mile wide avalanche on Bald Mountain, east of Breckenridge, on Tuesday, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. "First skier intentionally cut the top of the slope, triggering a windslab beneath the cornice about 50 feet wide. Skier was able to get off the slab after about 3 seconds by skiing to a predetermined safe zone to the right, away from the gut. He was not caught. That slab stepped down 3-4 feet to a deeper weak layer roughly 200 vertical feet below our entry. The gut of the chute ran fully from there but still was isolated to the gut," a report made by the skiers said.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy