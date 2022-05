SEATTLE — A record-breaking crowd is expected to attend Wednesday evening's CONCACAF Champions League final between the host Seattle Sounders and Pumas UNAM. The local club announced it expects upward of 67,000 fans packed inside Lumen Field — which holds 72,000 — as the Sounders take on the Mexico City-based Liga MX squad. The Sounders look to become the first MLS team to ever win a Champions League title in its current iteration. Only five MLS clubs have reached the final.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO