Students gathered on the Lakefill Monday at dawn for Fajr, a prayer performed before sunrise, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr — the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. “As soon as you pray the sunrise prayer, we all started eating to symbolize the idea that we’re no longer fasting, and we took a bunch of pictures together,” Weinberg freshman Mustafa Ismail said. “This is just the beginning of Eid.”

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO