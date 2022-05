Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carlisle, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Inland Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, EFFINGHAM, HAMPTON, ALLENDALE AND JASPER COUNTIES At 517 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hiltonia to Shawnee, and moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Ridgeland, Allendale, Sylvania, Lake Warren State Park, Estill, Fairfax, Brunson and Hiltonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

