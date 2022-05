New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones ranked fifth on the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List for the past year. The NFL Players Association released its tally of the players responsible for moving the most merchandise with fans from March 1, 2021, to Feb. 28 on Thursday, and the former Alabama All-American ranked behind only four other quarterbacks, even though he didn’t enter the NFL until almost two months after the sales period started and didn’t get his jersey number until August.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO