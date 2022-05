Talk about being in a different tax bracket. If you can afford to rent out this place for a vacation, please tell me what you do for a living because I am genuinely curious. Minnesota's most expensive Airbnb rental is going to cost you $4,000 a night to rent. The property is in Inver Grove Heights, and is a whopping 78 acres and the home mansion on it clocks in at 16,000 square feet with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The estate home was completed in 2004 and at that time appraised for $13,000,000.

