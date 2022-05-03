ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Severe weather brought tornadoes, flooding, hail, to Oklahoma

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR, Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A cold front from the west brought a line of storms to Oklahoma Monday afternoon and evening.

A tornado watch was issued for the majority of the Sooner State around 2 p.m. Monday.

By 3:30 p.m., a tornado warning had been issued for Alfalfa and Major counties for a storm near Fairview.

Blog: Oklahoma severe weather coverage

Several 4Warn Storm Team chasers witnessed various small tornadoes throughout the evening, including a double vortex near Loyal.

According to KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan, Oklahoma saw at least 10 tornadoes during Monday’s weather event.

Damage has been reported in several towns, including Hydro, Seminole, and Cyril.

KFOR’s Katelyn Ogle was on the scene near Cyril where a trailer was flipped upside down and the backside of a home was also destroyed.

Thankfully, neither homeowner was inside the residences at the time.

‘This isn’t uncommon,’ Several lightning strikes spark fires across Oklahoma City

Behind the house, a horse barn was leveled and parts of another barn were blown over into the pasture and across the highway.

The town came together to pitch in and clean up, even finding items of sentimental value blown around the area.

Thankfully, no people or animals were hurt.

A historic Route 66 landmark was damaged near Hydro.

Lucille’s Service Station took some roof damage during Monday’s storms.

The historic motor court next door also sustained roof damage.

Seminole was affected by a tornado-warned storm around 8 p.m. Monday.

KFOR’s Austin Breasette found an uprooted tree and an overturned RV along with various debris and damage near the town Monday night.

Official damage and tornado reports are unknown at this time.

KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
AccuWeather

Severe weather to threaten over 30 million Thursday, Friday

Additional rounds of damaging storms and tornadoes are in the offing for the southern U.S. through the end of the week in what has been a tumultuous start to May. It has been a volatile weather week in the central United States with some locations, such as Seminole, Oklahoma, being hit with three tornadoes, with two of those Wednesday alone. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the southern Plains will catch a break at the end of the week, but areas farther east will be at risk for damaging weather into Friday.
