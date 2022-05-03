Severe weather brought tornadoes, flooding, hail, to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A cold front from the west brought a line of storms to Oklahoma Monday afternoon and evening.

A tornado watch was issued for the majority of the Sooner State around 2 p.m. Monday.

By 3:30 p.m., a tornado warning had been issued for Alfalfa and Major counties for a storm near Fairview.

Several 4Warn Storm Team chasers witnessed various small tornadoes throughout the evening, including a double vortex near Loyal.

According to KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan, Oklahoma saw at least 10 tornadoes during Monday’s weather event.

Damage has been reported in several towns, including Hydro, Seminole, and Cyril.

KFOR’s Katelyn Ogle was on the scene near Cyril where a trailer was flipped upside down and the backside of a home was also destroyed.

Thankfully, neither homeowner was inside the residences at the time.

Behind the house, a horse barn was leveled and parts of another barn were blown over into the pasture and across the highway.

The town came together to pitch in and clean up, even finding items of sentimental value blown around the area.

Thankfully, no people or animals were hurt.

A historic Route 66 landmark was damaged near Hydro.

Lucille’s Service Station took some roof damage during Monday’s storms.

The historic motor court next door also sustained roof damage.

Seminole was affected by a tornado-warned storm around 8 p.m. Monday.

KFOR’s Austin Breasette found an uprooted tree and an overturned RV along with various debris and damage near the town Monday night.

Official damage and tornado reports are unknown at this time.

RADAR: Track weather across Oklahoma live

WATCHES & WARNINGS: Check your county/city status

CLOSINGS: Check closings & delays in your area



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.