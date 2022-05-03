ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Venice High School Ranked Among Top Schools In California In New Report: YO! Venice Show – May 2nd, 2022

By Juliet Lemar
yovenice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Takuma Burger...

yovenice.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

California’s top Korean restaurant is in L.A.

The top Korean eatery in California is in downtown Los Angeles, according to Yelp. BROKEN MOUTH | Lee’s Homestyle, located at 718 S Los Angeles St., was ranked by the popular review site as having the best Korean food in the Golden State. The restaurant identifies itself as Hawaii and Korean comfort food, with a menu […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
City
Venice, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
Santa Clarita Radio

What Are Santa Clarita And California Best Known For Globally?

Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix recently helped raise the profile of the city on the global scene, and the comedy series with Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant has been a big hit. The area, and California in general, has been represented in popular culture on numerous occasions over the years and the state is one of the best-known places in the USA to non-Americans.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

New $50M program offering free internet service to thousands of LAUSD families

A new $50 million program was unveiled Tuesday, designed to provide free internet service to thousands of low-income families in the Los Angeles Unified School District. The All Families Connected program, in partnership with local providers such as Spectrum and AT&T, will give households 12 months of free internet access through LAUSD. "We will guarantee that every single student, every single family, across all of LAUSD...will have access to high-speed internet at home," LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a news conference at Bell Senior High School Tuesday. "This is not through hotspots. These are hardwired connectivity systems...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

California runs on 100 per cent clean energy for the first time

Clean energy powered 100 per cent of California’s electricity demand on Saturday – a first for the state, according to an environmental group. Much of the renewable power came from vast solar farms, south of Los Angeles.The milestone, set on 30 April, was celebrated by environmental groups. “California busts past 100% on this historic day for clean energy!” tweeted Dan Jacobson, co-founder of the activist thinktank EcoEquity. Daniel M Kammen, a professor of energy at UC Berkeley, also wrote: “California achieved 100% renewable energy today. Very clear we can achieve clean energy everyday before 2030 if we cut the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Monica College#Highschool#Takuma Burger Owner
CBS LA

LA County Health Director warns of new COVID variants emerging faster and spreading

Some health experts are worried that a new wave of COVID-19 worries could be coming to California, as infections in Los Angeles County have jumped by about 200% over the past month. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned Wednesday the emergence of variants is becoming more frequent, with new COVID mutations being detected around the world. "Within weeks of one variant of concern dominating, there are reports from other parts of the country or other parts of the world of other subtypes or different strains," she said. At LAX Wednesday, travelers spoke with CBSLA. Those with masks and those without seem to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Water districts targeting wasteful residents as historically bad drought continues

Californians continue to get hit with water conservation restrictions while in the midst of one of the worst droughts in state history. Now, some water districts are taking another step towards limiting waste from residents who have incurred multiple violations in recent months. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is one of many taking additional action against extra wasteful residents - planning to install water reduction devices on over 3,000 residences under their jurisdiction. As detailed by their website, LVMWD services more than 75,000 residents in the cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Westlake Village, and unincorporated areas of western Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy