ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Early voting kicks off in Georgia, Muscogee County poll watchers prepped and ready

By Sakura Gray
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oz13h_0fR9uEyd00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Monday kicked off early voting in Georgia, and poll watchers from both Muscogee County political parties were prepped and ready to guard a fair election at each precinct.

Poll workers and poll watchers are at the heart of election day. Poll workers are paid workers who open and close the polling precincts, check voters in and make sure each vote was counted. Poll watchers are volunteers who observe the polling process. Poll watchers do not intervene in the elections process, instead they are a second set of eyes to make sure it is an honest election.

“Democracies die in the dark and if we’re not watching and we’re not interested and we’re not involved and engaged, we have no real say in what’s going on,” Dominick Edwards, Muscogee County GOP Poll Watching Coordinator, said. “So if you’re able and you have the temperament for it and interest I think poll watching is a great way to volunteer.”

There are three early voting precincts in Columbus:

-The Citizens Service Center off Macon Road

-Patrick Hall at Columbus Technical College off Manchester Expressway

-Shirley Winston Park Rec Center off Steam Mill Road

The early voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting May 2 and ending Friday, May 20th. The advance polling places will be open every day, including weekends.

The Secretary of State provides training for poll watchers, but both Muscogee County Political Parties supplement that training. They work to personalize the training to the nuances of Columbus.

“You get an opportunity to see people who haven’t voted before,” Tonza Thomas, Chair of Muscogee County Democratic Committee, said. “Being a poll watcher just helps keep everybody honest. That’s what it is for me is to make sure everybody is as honest as they can be.”

The Muscogee County Republican Party has filled spaces for early voting already, but they are organizing poll watchers for the general election; training sessions will be on every fourth Tuesday night of the month at the Muscogee County Republican Party Headquarters.

The Muscogee County Democratic Committee says they currently need volunteers for sign waving, which they are currently doing three times per day. They will also be accepting poll watching volunteers in the near future for general elections.

Muscogee County Republicans:

5367 B Veterans Parkway

Columbus, GA 31904

Muscogee County Democrats:

3575 Macon Road Ste. 110

Columbus, GA 31907

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muscogee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
County
Muscogee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Sports
Columbus, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Ballot mistake discovered in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A mix-up on local early voting and absentee ballots has been fixed, according to the Chatham County Board of Elections. Board chairman Tom Mahoney tells WSAV News 3 that only seven votes were affected by the mistake. The incorrect ballot placed Hutchinson Island in District 162, but it’s actually part of […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Several counties facing issues as early voting begins across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb, Cobb and Fulton Counties experienced problems out the gate as early voting began in Georgia. For Bill Widmayer and his wife Susan, voting is a responsibility to be taken seriously. “It’s important for us to vote, we’ve voted every election since we were eligible to...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Volunteers#Watcher#Gop#State
MSNBC

Georgia’s Kemp accidentally tells the truth about anti-voting law

Whoever came up with the expression about elections always being about the future did not anticipate Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary. The only reason incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is facing an intra-party challenge is because he followed the law and honored his state’s election results after the 2020 cycle.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
WABE

Republican wins Georgia House special election

A Republican won a special Georgia state House election Tuesday in Cobb County, but may never serve a day on the floor of the legislature. Republican Mitchell Kaye won 57% of the vote, beating Democrat James Dustin McCormick, who won 43%, according to final unofficial returns. Kaye previously served a decade in the state House, leaving office in 2003.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Three injured in Opelika shooting, investigation ongoing

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Three people were shot Friday night in a neighborhood near the Crawford Road area around 8:00. The investigation is ongoing by Opelika Police, and we do not know if a suspected shooter is in custody. We do know three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. We are awaiting their conditions. […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

4 Georgians sentenced in $900K multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several people from Georgia, including two people from Columbus, involved in a theft ring targeting Sam’s Club stores in which nearly a million dollars worth of merchandise was stolen are going to prison after being convicted in a federal case. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy