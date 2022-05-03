ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke Beats Rivermen 4-3, Title Celebration on Hold

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLPKB_0fR9tzzD00

ROANOKE, Va. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Nick Ford scored three times in the second period and Brant Sherowod scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to give Roanoke a 4-3 win over the Rivermen in game three of the Southern Professional Hockey League President’s Cup final at the Berglund Center on Monday.

Game four is Tuesday night in Roanoke with the Rivermen still needed a win to clinch their first league championship in 22 years. They lead the best-of-five series, 2-1.

After a scoreless first period, Alec Hagaman gave the Rivermen a 1-0 lead early in the second period on a power play goal. But the Rail Yard Dawgs roared back to take a 3-1 lead when Ford scored the next three goals of the game.

The Rivermen tied it with second period goals by Kasey Kulczycki and JM Piotrowski.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Live @ Five Points preparing for upcoming events

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The spring and summer bring a hustle and bustle to Five Points Washington. This weekend, Live @ Five Points […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for April 6, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — U-High senior Jake Swartz threw a no-hitter as the Pioneers blanked Chatham Glenwood, 7-0, at Duffy Bass Field on Wednesday. Other baseball winners included Washington, Metamora and Morton on a day when many games were postponed due to unplayable conditions. Enjoy the highlights.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College signings for April 12, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school athletes made their college choices official at signing ceremonies on Tuesday. Richwoods diver Molly Gordon signed with Bryant University. Richwoods’ Jaida Davis (Iowa Wesleyan basketball), Metamora’s Zack Schroeder (Wabash College basketball) and Morton’s Olivia Pippin (Heartland Community College volleyball) also signed their letters Tuesday.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Players reveal new season

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players Theatre is revealing its new season lineup with entertainment of various kinds. It’s celebrating 104 years of […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

ICC Softball Rallies for Dramatic Extra-Inning Win Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Allie Scrivner delivered an eighth-inning hit that scored the winning run in a dramatic 7-6 softball win over Spoon River in game one of a doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Dome on Wednesday. Scrivner hit a ball off the wall in left that plated Olivia Drish with the game-winner. Priscilla Peek […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Rivermen Forward Dressed for Success

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Not many Rivermen players have graduated from Ivy League schools. Not many have created a clothing line. JM Piotrowski has done both. The Yale graduate started his own clothing line two years ago called the ‘House of JMP.’ He has been making and selling hoodies for his company that he says […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

PND Seniors Make College Sports Commitments Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Four Notre Dame seniors made college sports commitments official at a signing ceremony hosted by the high school on Wednesday. Jenna Horst (St. Ambrose soccer), Kayley Carew (Maryville soccer), Delaney Cook (Western New Mexico basketball) and Joey Mushinsky (University of Mary wrestling) announced their colleges of choice and signed their letters.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivermen#The Rail Yard Dawgs#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley Introduces New Women’s Basketball Coach

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kate Popovec knows a thing or two about women’s basketball in the Midwest. The Ohio native played at Northwestern and was the associate coach for the Wildcats. She helped Northwestern win their first Big Ten title in 30 years. Now she’s ready to bring Bradley to the top of the Missouri […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Thome Returns Home to Celebrate Sunday Morning League

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a quick trip home to remember a long-lasting baseball league. Jim Thome returned to his hometown for the Peoria Sunday Morning League banquet on Sunday night. The amateur baseball league, which is the oldest in the country, will launch its 107th season later this month. Thome, who played 22 […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Metamora Softball Newcomer Not Playing Like a Timid Freshman

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She’s been hitting indoors for a long time. In fact, that’s how Metamora High School’s freshman Kaidance Till said she fell in love with softball. “It was when I was three or four-years-old, I was with my dad in our basement,” “Till said. “He had come back (home) from lunch and […]
METAMORA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Limestone’s Wilson Georges Not Only a Leader On Track

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wilson Georges is determined. The Limestone senior he has his eyes set on school records in the 1600-and-3200-meter runs this year. “Those records are records I have been chasing since middle school,” said Georges. “It’s cool to be right at them.” The school records are held by two-time state champ Nick […]
BARTONVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria’s Family House hosts Rock N’ Ride

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Family House provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Springfield Clinic pediatrician highlights Morton location

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic Morton Pediatrics is a new medical office for Morton-area patients. “We see kids of all ages from […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Manual, Peoria High Athletes Sign College Letters

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A big day of college signing commitments in central Illinois Friday. At Peoria High, three seniors make their college commitments, all to play football. Jaylen Robinson with Quincy University, plus Correyon Netters and Tim Petty sign with Millikin. At Manual, six seniors make their college commitments, with five moving on to […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Crews working to fix Mossville Road pavement failure

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – For the third time since early March, a stretch of Mossville Road in Peoria County is closed, while crews work to fix a pavement failure. As the seasons started to show signs of change, Mark Gilles, operations officer for the Peoria County Highway Department, said issues with a stretch of Mossville […]
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Protect your home with Gutter Helmet

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether you are building a brand new home or looking for an affordable option for replacing your current gutter […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

932
Followers
740
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy