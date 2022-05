Donald Cerrone says he’s fighting for himself and his legacy now and doesn’t care what anyone thinks about him. Cerrone is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 274 against Joe Lauzon in a crucial fight for both of their careers as Dana White says this will be it for the loser. ‘Cowboy’ enters the fight on a six-fight winless streak but he says his mindset has changed for this one and he’s eager to prove it.

