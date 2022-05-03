ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Tommy Dorfman’s Blonde Hair Transformation for the Met Gala 2022

By Lauren Valenti
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Tonight, Tommy Dorfman made her debut at the Met Gala 2022. Riffing on this year’s theme, the actress, a guest of Amazon Luxury Stores, harkened back to the Gilded Age by putting a modern twist on the era’s dress in a deep green rubber Christopher Kane number with cut-out details and...

