Chillicothe, OH

Drive-thru in Chillicothe robbed by masked man

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County are investigating a robbery of Amber’s Drive-Thru on Western Avenue in Chillicothe. Officers and deputies responded...

sciotovalleyguardian.com

