The first footage from Avatar 2 has seriously impressed viewers at CinemaCon.James Cameron presented the first look at the new film via video link at the Las Vegas event, which also confirmed the long-awaited sequel’s title – Avatar: The Way of Water.He told the crowd that he “set out to test the limits of what cinema can do” with the film.The film, which will come 13 years after the original was released, will be presented in 3D, with attendees being handed out special glasses to wear before being shown the footage.Producer Jon Landau revealed that the footage will be shown...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO