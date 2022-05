(Credit: Thomas Bartilla) Daniel Barenboim has canceled his upcoming tour following the advice of his physician. In a statement, the conductor’s team said, “Daniel Barenboim, has withdrawn from the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra’s upcoming tour. Mr. Barenboim was recently diagnosed with an inflammatory vascular disease and has been undergoing inpatient treatment for the past two weeks. He is expected to make a full recovery. The WEDO tour will continue with rising conductor Thomas Guggeis (Thomas Guggeis – Conductor), a former assistant to Mr. Barenboim, slated to be the next General Music Director of Frankfurt Opera.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO