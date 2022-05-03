ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' Quez Watkins: Bumped to third on depth chart

 3 days ago

Watkins is now seated at third on the Eagles' depth chart after the acquisition of A.J. Brown, Zach Berman of the Athletic...

CBS Sports

Falcons' Desmond Ridder says NFL messed up letting him fall to 74th pick: 'It shouldn't have taken this long'

In most drafts, being the second quarterback to come off the board isn't anything to turn your nose to. That said, in a draft like this year where only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, it does change the scope of things. While Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder did hear his name called on Day 2 when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 74 overall pick, the 22-year-old seems to have formed a chip on his shoulder after seeing the rest of the league pass on him for two rounds.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

No coincidence the Eagles keep drafting champions

Over the past three drafts, the Eagles have taken a total of five players who have won national championships at Georgia and Alabama and it’s absolutely not a coincidence. These guys know what it takes to be a champion. And that’s a valuable trait. “It takes a lot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Colts legend Reggie Wayne makes a stunning Matt Ryan comparison

Reggie Wayne surely knew the weight of his comment regarding Matt Ryan and Peyton Manning. Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowler during his 14-year run with the Colts, enjoyed a highly successful partnership with Manning, whose success in Indianapolis has been immortalized in the form of a statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Bengals opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The big waves of free agency are over. The draft is complete. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming NFL season. Fresh off of their team's best season in over 30 years, Bengals fans are anxiously awaiting the 2022 season. The Bengals boast one of the league's top quarterbacks in Joe Burrow, arguably the league's best receiving corps (led by Ja'Marr Chase), and a defense that should be even better this season with the first-round selection of former Michigan safety Daxton Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Texans' Kevin Hogan: Inks deal with Houston

Hogan agreed to a contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN. Hogan was cut by the Titans on Sunday, so it didn't take long for the six-year veteran to find a new home. Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft, Hogan has bounced around the league, also spending time with the Browns, Commanders, Broncos and Bengals, while appearing in nine career games. Hogan will likely compete against Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel for backup duties to Davis Mills.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on injured list

Wainwright was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday. Not only did the Cardinals' announcement not specify the reason for Wainwright's absence, it also didn't specify which injured list the veteran righty had been placed on. That's the pattern teams have used when placing players on the COVID-19 injured list, which seems to be the case here. If Wainwright has tested positive for the virus, he could miss a handful of starts, but if he's out for other reasons, it's possible he returns without missing a single turn. His absence allows the Cardinals to activate Steven Matz from the bereavement list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Eagles reportedly fire director of scouting operations

The turnover in the Eagles’ scouting department continues. On Wednesday, a day after vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche left the Eagles to join Andrew Berry’s staff with the Browns, the Eagles fired director of scouting operations Casey Weidl, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported. Weidl...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Returns from bereavement list

Matz (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Friday. Matz was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday but has rejoined the team as expected without missing his turn through the rotation. The left-hander is scheduled to start Saturday against the Giants and has a 4.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings this season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Saints' Mark Ingram: Still in backup mix

In the wake of the recent NFL Draft, Ingram continues to slot in as Alvin Kamara's top backup, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports. Terrell suggests that it seemed as though the Saints might add a running back in the draft, but instead the team opted to add depth on the front by signing Abram Smith as a UDFA. Also in the backup mix are Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington, but as things stand, Ingram appears to be next in line for carries in the event that Kamara misses time for any reason. It's still possible, however, that New Orleans brings in more competition and the 32-year-old Ingram will need to hold off challenges from the likes of Jones and Smith in the coming months in order to maintain his depth chart standing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Clears concussion protocols

Embiid (orbital) has cleared concussion protocols and participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. The MVP candidate continues to be listed as out for Game 3, but it sounds like he may try to play through the orbital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
6abc

NFL draft 2022: Ranking the best in-draft trades and why the Eagles should not have traded up to ...

Trading down in the NFL draft remains one of the most obvious and fruitful edges in the game. Teams routinely seem to rely on the outdated Jimmy Johnson chart to make these trades instead of charts that are actually based on how players perform out of each draft slot in the NFL. While we can quibble about the perfect composition of a draft value chart, virtually every empirically-based draft chart reliant on actual player performance -- including our own -- comes to the same conclusion: teams overpay to move up early in the draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Chris Ballard suggests Colts might've cut or traded Carson Wentz even if they made the playoffs in 2021

The Colts wasted no time washing their hands of the 2021 Carson Wentz trade, dealing the quarterback to the Commanders this offseason, just one year after acquiring the former Eagles standout in a swap of draft picks. All indications are that Wentz's abrupt fall out of favor in Indianapolis stemmed from the Colts' poor regular-season finish, when the team failed to clinch a playoff berth despite back-to-back chances to close the year. Even if Indy had made the postseason, however, general manager Chris Ballard believes Wentz may very well have been traded or released anyway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

