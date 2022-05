It's hard to find a stretch of four years in your life where you have more fun, than the four years that most people will spend in college. It's a coming-of-age period for students who attend, as they begin to transition from kid life to adult life. They make friends that will last lifetimes, they gain valuable education that will set them up for their future career, and benefit in so many other ways.

