Broken Arrow, OK

House possibly struck by lighting, Broken Arrow Fire investigating

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Fire Department (BAFD) thinks the cause of a house fire Monday night was caused by a lightning strike.

Earlier in the night they were responding to another fire, caused by a lightning strike, near 101st and Garnett.

While responding to the first fire, they had another, similar, call.

BAFD said the homeowners of the second home heard a lightning strike, followed by rumbling and instant smoke.

And while there was damage to the ceiling, BAFD said they saved most of the structure and the interior.

They also said nobody was hurt.

While it isn’t confirmed that the second fire was caused by lightning, BAFD is leaning towards that due to what the homeowner said, as well as there being charring at the back of the house.

