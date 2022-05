Early in the pandemic, art history Prof. Hannah Feldman said she and her coworkers struggled relationally, physically and psychologically. “Most of us, especially women, were doing a lot more emotional work with our students,” Feldman said. “In my department, we worked all summer, which we’re technically not paid to do. After all of that, when we all redesigned syllabi, learned how to teach on Zoom, people home-schooled … it was awful.”

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO