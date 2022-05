Charles Oliveira looks to defend the lightweight title for the second time at UFC 274. Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira is the perfect example of what a UFC champion is supposed to be. Growing up in the favelas of Brazil, Oliveira scratched and clawed his way to becoming a UFC fighter. Once he made it to the big show, the journey to becoming a world champion was long and treacherous, but Oliveira never gave up.

