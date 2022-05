(ABC 6 News) -- Mayo softball hosted Owatonna in a doubleheader at home on Tuesday, in what proved to be a tale of two games. Following Mayo's 11-4 victory in Game 1, the Huskies bit back in Game 2. Going into the sixth inning, Mayo was behind 7-5, and was almost due back up after the Spartans' Alexa Carlstrom struck out Mesha Krause. But things began unraveling for Mayo when Owatonna's Paiton Glynn attempted to steal third. The throw to third went awry, allowing Glynn to score an extra run.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO