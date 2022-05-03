New London, Western Reserve split in baseball and softball

COLLINS — The Western Reserve baseball team scored in each of the first two innings, which proved to be more than enough for starting pitcher Chris Buchanan in Monday's 5-1 Firelands Conference win over visiting New London.

Buchanan struck out eight and walked four in seven innings for Western (6-9, 3-7), as he allowed one earned run on four hits. He threw 96 pitches (60 strikes).

In the bottom of the first inning, Grant Bethard reached on a dropped third strike and stole second and third base. He later scored on a sacrifice fly hit to right field by Jude Muenz for the 1-0 lead.

Buchanan and Cam Hankins each walked to open the bottom half of the second, and M. Kinney's RBI single made it 2-0. Hankins scored on an RBI sacrifice bunt to third base by Carson Roe for a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the 'Riders added two more runs.

Buchanan was hit by a pitch and Hankins singled to put runners at the corners with no outs. Buchanan then scored on a double-steal attempt, then Hankins scored for a 5-0 lead on a sacrifice bunt by Rhett Grose.

The Wildcats (3-12, 2-9) scored in the top of the sixth when Jacob Bilton singled and scored on an RBI single by Steven Justavick. Carter Eibel and Carter Downs each added a single.

New London 000 001 0 — 1 4 1

W. Reserve 120 020 x — 5 6 0

WP: Buchanan; LP: Carroll

SOFTBALL

New London 5, W. Reserve 1

COLLINS — The Wildcats got another impressive performance from both Emilee and Madison Rowland in Monday’s Firelands Conference win at Western Reserve.

Emilee Rowland allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out 16 batters with just one walk in seven innings for New London (7-9, 4-7). In the batter’s box, she was also 2 for 4 with a home run and drove in three of the five runs.

Madison Rowland caught the game behind the plate, and also finished 4 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI. Tara Davidson added a home run for the ‘Cats.

Storm Gregor doubled and scored for the Roughriders (3-12, 1-9). Sydnie Prince added a single and struck out 13 with no walks in allowing four earned runs on eight hits in the circle for Western.

N. London 000 320 0 — 5 8 4

W. Reserve 010 000 0 — 1 3 1

WP: E. Rowland; LP: Prince

2B: (NL) M. Rowland 3; (WR) Gregor

HR: (NL) E. Rowland, T. Davison