ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

New London, Western Reserve split in baseball and softball

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbqAE_0fR9n4qJ00

COLLINS — The Western Reserve baseball team scored in each of the first two innings, which proved to be more than enough for starting pitcher Chris Buchanan in Monday's 5-1 Firelands Conference win over visiting New London.

Buchanan struck out eight and walked four in seven innings for Western (6-9, 3-7), as he allowed one earned run on four hits. He threw 96 pitches (60 strikes).

In the bottom of the first inning, Grant Bethard reached on a dropped third strike and stole second and third base. He later scored on a sacrifice fly hit to right field by Jude Muenz for the 1-0 lead.

Buchanan and Cam Hankins each walked to open the bottom half of the second, and M. Kinney's RBI single made it 2-0. Hankins scored on an RBI sacrifice bunt to third base by Carson Roe for a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the 'Riders added two more runs.

Buchanan was hit by a pitch and Hankins singled to put runners at the corners with no outs. Buchanan then scored on a double-steal attempt, then Hankins scored for a 5-0 lead on a sacrifice bunt by Rhett Grose.

The Wildcats (3-12, 2-9) scored in the top of the sixth when Jacob Bilton singled and scored on an RBI single by Steven Justavick. Carter Eibel and Carter Downs each added a single.

New London 000 001 0 — 1 4 1

W. Reserve 120 020 x — 5 6 0

WP: Buchanan; LP: Carroll

SOFTBALL

New London 5, W. Reserve 1

COLLINS — The Wildcats got another impressive performance from both Emilee and Madison Rowland in Monday’s Firelands Conference win at Western Reserve.

Emilee Rowland allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out 16 batters with just one walk in seven innings for New London (7-9, 4-7). In the batter’s box, she was also 2 for 4 with a home run and drove in three of the five runs.

Madison Rowland caught the game behind the plate, and also finished 4 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI. Tara Davidson added a home run for the ‘Cats.

Storm Gregor doubled and scored for the Roughriders (3-12, 1-9). Sydnie Prince added a single and struck out 13 with no walks in allowing four earned runs on eight hits in the circle for Western.

N. London 000 320 0 — 5 8 4

W. Reserve 010 000 0 — 1 3 1

WP: E. Rowland; LP: Prince

2B: (NL) M. Rowland 3; (WR) Gregor

HR: (NL) E. Rowland, T. Davison

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

South Central falls at Colonel Crawford

NORTH ROBINSON — Defense cost visiting South Central in Thursday’s loss at Colonel Crawford in a non-league matchup. South Central led 6-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but a six-error game led to a 16-6 loss to the Eagles. Just one of the 16 runs was earned against Trojan pitchers Hannah Ayers and Kyrstin Hamons.
NORTH ROBINSON, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk tops Madison for sixth straight win

MADISON TWP. — The Norwalk High School baseball team stayed hot with Wednesday’s 4-2 non-league win over host Mansfield Madison. The game was moved form Norwalk to Madison because of wet field conditions. The win is the sixth straight for the Truckers (13-4) since they lost at Defiance...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Edison falls at P.C., wins at Perkins

PORT CLINTON — The Edison boys tennis team was edged by host Port Clinton in an SBC Bay Division match on Thursday. With the loss, Edison fell to 8-6 overall and 6-4 in the league. The Redskins (14-4, 10-2) swept the three singles positions to win the match. Owen...
PORT CLINTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
New London, OH
Sports
City
New London, OH
City
Collins, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Kreischer tabbed to replace Steve Gray

NORWALK — As the years continued to pass, the familiar and internal “tug” never went away. Whether it was as a random fill-in for a high school basketball practice over winter break, or attending high school and coaching youth games — Adam Kreischer was never fully removed from the game of basketball.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
191
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy