Santa Clara County, CA

Supervisors seek $3M for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County Supervisors are looking to invest $3 million in Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.

They say the funding would increase access to healthcare for women in the Bay Area, and for women who are coming from out of state seeking care.

Those behind this plan say right now is a critical time for women across the country, as states are passing restrictive bans on women’s healthcare and a person’s right to choose.

“Since July 2021 to today Planned Parenthood has already provided services for 80 out of state women, and many more are anticipated in California because they can get health services here, and I want to remind everybody, these are health services,” Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is the largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the country. Since last summer, they have served people from Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas.

Draft ruling shows Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: report

All patients from Texas seeking care here after September first when Texas banned access to abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

If Roe v. Wade gets overturned this June by the supreme court, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte believes patient numbers will only increase.

“We’re preparing across our affiliate to receive two to 500 additional patents a week coming from out of state,” Stacy Cross said. “At least 26 states are poised to ban abortion. This current landscape is exactly why Planned Parenthood Mar Monte needs to expand in both size and services.”

The one time capacity and expansion funding would increase medical and behavioral treatment capacity, build testing labs and improve medical training.

“When we impede women’s ability to get healthcare of any kind, we impede their ability to get healthcare of all kinds,” Chavez said. “And that’s part of the reason we’re so focused on making sure training facilities are available and that these services are available to all.”

The Santa Clara Board of Supervisors are set to vote on the $3 million plan on Tuesday. U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren wrote a letter supporting the proposal.

