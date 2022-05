Fortnite Prowler is the latest addition to the superhero roster in the battle royale, bringing a set of Fortnite Prowler quests and a selection of Fortnite Prowler rewards including the all-important skin to unlock. This is part of the Battle Pass for Season 2, and although the character has been visible since it launched they've only now been officially unleashed into Fortnite. Some of their associated challenges are pretty tough if you don't know how to approach them, which is why we're here to help out with a breakdown of all the Fortnite Prowler quests and pointers on how to beat the more difficult tasks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 DAYS AGO