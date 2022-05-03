ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWWF All-Star Wrestling (9.30.1978) Review

By Adam Nedeff
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you really want to know what I think of WWF Wrestling Challenge in 1987, here… It’s another Kindle ebook, this one assembling all of my reviews I’ve ever done of WWF output from 1987, including all the Wrestling Challenge episodes. -So with THAT taken care...

411mania.com

PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
stillrealtous.com

Stephanie McMahon Called Current AEW Star Her “Favorite Heel”

You never know when you’re going to see a former WWE Superstar show up in AEW, and back in March fans saw Swerve Strickland make his debut with All Elite Wrestling. Prior to his run with AEW, Strickland was trying to climb the ladder in NXT where he apparently impressed Stephanie McMahon.
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Recalls How Infuriated WWE Fans Were With His First Goldust Antics

Dustin Rhodes admits he didn’t know exactly what he was getting himself into when he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (now, WWE) in 1995. Rhodes was given the character of “Goldust”. It was a dramatic departure from his in-ring persona up to that point in his career, but Rhodes was determined to make it work.
wrestlingrumors.net

Potential Bad News For Mustafa Ali’s WWE Future

It might be over already. WWE has a lot of television time to fill in any given week and that means you are going to see a lot of names on various shows. Some of those names are going to appear more often than others, often being rather successful. That means a few are going to have to take the losses though, and now another star might have been added to the wrong side.
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar posts an incredible photo

In the main event of the latest edition of Wrestlemania, number 38, we witnessed one of the matches with the highest star power in the entire history of the McMahon company, with Brock Lesnar, the then WWE Champion, who tried to go to bring down the sensational reign of over 600 days (count updated to today's date) of the Tribal Chief of Friday Night Smackdown: Roman Reigns.
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On Tessa Blanchard’s WOW Status After Reported Falling Out

There are reportedly issues within WOW Wrestling as they prepare to return from a lengthy hiatus this week. With AJ Lee as the Executive Producer, WOW announced back in October that they signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS for new WOW TV episodes to air in syndication each weekend on The CW and CBS stations beginning this fall. For those who missed it, you can click here for full details and photos from the big press event held last October. Those episodes were set to begin taping this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.
ESPN

WWE WrestleMania Backlash predictions: Will Ronda Rousey make Charlotte Flair say 'I quit'?

Let the rematch fest begin. WrestleMania Backlash, the first pay-per-view post WrestleMania 38, is set for Sunday night at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. This will be the 17th edition of Backlash in WWE history, with the main event putting the WWE SmackDown women's championship on the line in an "I Quit" match between the defending champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.
411mania.com

Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:. JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON. 80s Wrestling Con...
OK! Magazine

WWE Legend Eddie Guererro's Final Days Profiled in REELZ Documentary

“Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” delves into the life of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. Coming from a family of wresters, Guerrero rose to prominence in the '90s and was later considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound wrestlers in the history of the sport until his shocking death.The docuseries gathers the opinions of experts, insiders and the people who knew Eddie best to reveal surprising new details to help solve the mystery of what really happened to the wrestling icon, better known as “Latino Heat.”"So far, I’ve discovered that Eddie Guererro’s exposure to an often reckless lifestyle may have...
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Recalls Getting Scolded By Vince McMahon

Unfortunately WWE releases have become pretty common nowadays, so fans never know when one of their favorite WWE stars could get released. Last year Hit Row was called up to Friday Night SmackDown as a group, but it wasn’t long before the entire group was released. B-Fab was the...
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Possibly Giving Up On WWE Raw Star

After spending several months sitting on the sidelines Mustafa Ali recently made his return to Monday Night Raw. Ali previously went public with his release request, but he’s been getting TV time on the red brand for the last two weeks. This week on Raw, Mustafa Ali faced off...
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Teases Heel Turn On Dynamite?

Is AEW World Champion Hangman Page on the verge of a heel turn?. On this week’s Dynamite, Page appeared to cut a heel promo by stating that fans won’t be treated to be a “masturbatory Bret Hart tribute” when he defends his title against CM Punk at Double or Nothing.
ComicBook

Hilarious Randy Orton Moment Caught on Camera From Recent WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has built up a number of hilarious highlights and memes throughout his 20-year career with the WWE and social media has seemingly found the latest one. The April 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Lumberjack Match involving Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. RK-Bro was among the lumberjacks standing at ringside and, during a spot where McIntyre jumped over the top rope to land on the lumberjacks, Orton was pretending to be knocked out on the entrance ramp.
411mania.com

W. Morrissey on Angering Triple H After Going Off-Script at WWE SummerSlam

– During a recent edition of The Sessions, Impact Wrestling talent W. Morrissey (aka former WWE star Big Cass) spoke to Renee Paquette about an issue when he and former tag partner Enzo Amore angered Triple H when they went off-script at WWE SummerSlam 2016. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Wrestling World

Ronda Rousey would like to involve her mother in wrestling

Speaking on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Ronda Rousey said she is open to involving her family members in a WWE storyline. She believes her husband would make a great partner, but she's not entirely sure about her mother's involvement because apparently the woman would have complained about some Becky Lynch promos too hard for her, so much so that Ronda had to go to Becky to talk to her.
