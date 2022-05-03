ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bullet Club Members Join Forces On WWE RAW

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo former Bullet Club members, Finn Balor and AJ Styles, joined forces on this week’s RAW. As seen in the video below, Balor did a run-in to save Styles from a beatdown at the hands of Edge and Damian Priest...

www.wrestlinginc.com

