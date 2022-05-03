ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Mick Foley Praises Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMick Foley is a big fan of Seth Rollins and praised the Raw star after his segment on this week’s episode. Rollins had a “Rollins Appreciation Night” segment on this week’s...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

Related
HipHopDX.com

Chris Rock's Brother Challenges Will Smith To Boxing Fight: 'I'll Let The Hands Do The Talking'

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny has a bone to pick with Will Smith over his notorious Oscars slap. The younger brother of the esteemed comedian has reportedly signed a Celebrity Boxing deal with Damon Feldman for a fight in Florida this summer, but as he told TMZ, an opponent hadn’t been chosen for him yet. In the impromptu interview, Kenny Rock said he “should” get in the ring with the King Richard star.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Mick Foley
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#State Of The Art#Combat#Wwerollins
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar posts an incredible photo

In the main event of the latest edition of Wrestlemania, number 38, we witnessed one of the matches with the highest star power in the entire history of the McMahon company, with Brock Lesnar, the then WWE Champion, who tried to go to bring down the sensational reign of over 600 days (count updated to today's date) of the Tribal Chief of Friday Night Smackdown: Roman Reigns.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson blasts “drug dealer” Dana White over his mistreatment: “I’ll kick this Dana White boy’s ass”

Tony Ferguson does not like the way he has been treated by the UFC. Ferguson is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 274 against Michael Chandler in his first fight since last May. He’s currently on a three-fight losing streak and has been vocal about fighters like Chandler getting “Dana White privilege” and now before his return, he ripped White and the UFC for his mistreatment.
UFC
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Recalls How Infuriated WWE Fans Were With His First Goldust Antics

Dustin Rhodes admits he didn’t know exactly what he was getting himself into when he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (now, WWE) in 1995. Rhodes was given the character of “Goldust”. It was a dramatic departure from his in-ring persona up to that point in his career, but Rhodes was determined to make it work.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Stephanie McMahon Called Current AEW Star Her “Favorite Heel”

You never know when you’re going to see a former WWE Superstar show up in AEW, and back in March fans saw Swerve Strickland make his debut with All Elite Wrestling. Prior to his run with AEW, Strickland was trying to climb the ladder in NXT where he apparently impressed Stephanie McMahon.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy