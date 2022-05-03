ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS...

www.sfgate.com

KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay Area#National Weather Service
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Infections Surge Across All Nine Bay Area Counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the masks come off and restrictions fall, COVID-19 infections are rising in the Bay Area, where the Center for Disease Controls’s data shows all nine Bay Area counties have a “high” rate of coronavirus transmission. Infections have risen 167 percent in a month in the Bay Area, and experts say the backdrop of a return to normalcy can be deceiving when it comes to public perception about the state of the pandemic. “It’s been much more insidious in that sense,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “It’s sort of lulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

CHP issues missing person alert in Bay Area

UPDATE: Police said that Walker has been located. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Tuesday evening for a missing person. Evelyn Walker, 75, was reported missing. Walker was last seen Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. in Burlingame, which is in San Mateo County. Police described Walker as 5-foot-4, 135 pounds with brown hair […]
BURLINGAME, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KRON4 News

New bodyguard app to launch in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new crime-fighting app is launching in the Bay Area Thursday. It’s called Bodiguard, and it’s like an “Uber” for security services, where users can hire on-demand security. The app’s creator says he started working on the app after seeing the countless attacks against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, however, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Prices Rising for Bay Area Express Lanes?

Several commuters in the Bay Area say rising prices in the express lanes are forcing them to move over into traffic to save money. Bay Area toll lanes along Highway 101, Interstate 880 and Interstate 680 are charging higher prices during peak commute hours. The express lanes are designed to let carpools and busses ride for free, but anyone has the option to bypass the masses for a price.
TRAFFIC
SFist

Another Mini-Heatwave Is Heading Our Way, After Some Wind

It's going to be a blustery afternoon and evening around the Bay, but especially along the North Bay coast, as some gusty winds push through ahead of a new heatwave. The National Weather Service put out an alert Monday morning to Bay Area residents, but especially those near the coast, to secure outdoor furniture and objects that might blow away. The weather service was predicting gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour throughout the region, but some gusts could be as high as 45 miles per hour up near Point Reyes and elsewhere.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Small Quake Shakes In Foothills East Of Fremont

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook Tuesday night in the southeastern corner of Alameda County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 6:12 p.m. and was centered at a depth of about 4 miles, roughly 20 miles east of Fremont near the border with Santa Clara County. No injuries have been reported.
FREMONT, CA

