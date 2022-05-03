ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of Fed rate decision

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks eked out modest gains after a choppy day of trading Tuesday as Wall Street waits to find out how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its latest policy meeting on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended 0.5% higher after briefly slipping...

