New York City, NY

A couple got engaged on the Met Gala steps

By Ariana Brockington
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some attendees at the 2022 Met Gala were focused on showing off their glamorous outfits on the red carpet, others had love on the brain. As celebrities were arriving at the A-list event, one guest decided to drop down on one knee and propose. According to The Associated...

www.today.com

WWD

Cardi B Dazzles in Gold Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. It seems all that glitters is gold for Cardi B, who stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom creation by Versace. The award-winning rapper wore an embellished, formfitting gold gown by Versace, walking alongside the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look was a halter dress made from embroidered jewelry and metal mesh with matching gold embroidery on the layered necklaces and bracelets in the brand’s signature gold chain.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Laurie Cumbo
Person
Sheinelle Jones
Person
Kieran Culkin
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Met Gala#The Associated Press
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
