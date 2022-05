Iowa offered class of 2023 wide receiver Bryson Vowell out of Anderson County High School in Clinton, Tenn. The Hawkeyes represent Vowell’s first power-five offer and second overall. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound wide receiver also holds an offer from Memphis according to 247Sports. He’s also drawing interest from Arkansas, East Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State, UT Martin and Western Carolina. Vowell’s recruitment is just beginning to heat up with his two offers this week from Iowa and Memphis. According to HawkeyeReport editor Blair Sanderson, Vowell racked up 714 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior with Anderson County High...

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO