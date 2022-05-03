ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart’s Sustainable Lingerie Brand Kindly Grows to Include Maternity and Loungewear

By Kellie Ell
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kindly, the Walmart sustainable intimates brand made from Brazilian sugarcane, will soon offer maternity, loungewear and cotton products.

“As we continue on the path of sustainability , tech innovation is always evolving,” said Eve Bastug, chief product officer at intimates apparel manufacturer Gelmart. “The goal is to get the product as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside.”

More from WWD

Kindly is sold at 3,300 Walmart retail stores across the U.S., as well as walmart.com. Prices range from $11 to $23. Loungewear comes in sizes small through XL, while the maternity collection runs small through 3XL. Sizes in the cotton collection vary from XS to 3XL, depending on the piece.

Walmart launched the plant-based bra and underwear line in August 2021, a partnership with Gelmart — and the mass merchant’s continued push to make itself known as more of a fashion destination.

In addition to more than 1,000 third-party apparel , accessories and footwear brands that are available at the big-box retailer, Walmart has an extensive list of its own apparel brands— three of which are worth more than $2 billion.

Most recently, Walmart launched a new swimwear and activewear brand called Love & Sports. The retailer has also worked with luxury fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, who serves as creative director of Walmart’s Free Assembly and Scoop brands.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Hello Bello Expands Vitamin Offerings

Click here to read the full article. Hello Bello is growing its foothold in the baby care category with new vitamin offerings. The three-year-old baby care brand launched by actress Kristen Bell and her husband, actor Dax Shepard, is expanding its product offerings with three new gummy vitamins: Chlorophyll + Supergreens, Kids’ Multivitamin Fruit and Veggie Gummies and Kids Sleep Well Gummies. The new vitamins are also entering Target this month. The brand’s other offerings, like diapers, skin care, hair care and home products, is already available at Walmart and its own website.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Green People: TikTok’s ‘EcoTok’ Spawns Fashion’s Next-gen Creatives

Click here to read the full article. TikTok hasn’t lost its footing amid fashion’s drive for social influence, and in fact, a new guard of sustainable fashion creators is taking the wheel. Welcome to the corner of TikTok called “EcoTok,” where creators’ content spans climate change education, thrifting flips, do-it-yourself fashion (like the making of a sustainable Met Gala dress in 24 hours) and demystified looks at overconsumption, supply chain nuance and recycling rabbit holes. Here, a look at three of TikTok’s rising stars in the sustainable fashion space.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Miu Miu CEO on ‘Super High Visibility’ Moment, Launching First Bag Campaign Fronted by Sydney Sweeney

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — It’s a “super high visibility” moment for Miu Miu, and, according to chief executive officer Benedetta Petruzzo, this was achieved “not by chance, but it’s been spontaneous.” The latest quarterly Lyst Index showed that Miu Miu’s viral midriff-baring miniskirt generated a 400 percent increase in searches over the past three months and the look, paired with a short crop top, has been photographed on the likes of Zendaya on Interview magazine and Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair — and it even has its own Instagram account, @miumiuset.More from WWDPhotos of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Prana and Sorel’s New Collab Sparks Eco-Girl Summer

Click here to read the full article. Sorel and Prana are taking the active earthy girl lifestyle to new heights in a collaboration launched Thursday. Leading with a bold athletic apparel collection adapted from ocean and desert-tinged palettes, the “Wandering Soul” collaboration includes eight pieces, including three footwear styles from Sorel ranging from $110 to $125 and five apparel styles from Prana (in a number of colorways) ranging from $45 to $119. The collaboration is available now at Sorel.com and Prana.com.More from WWDPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Maxwell
WWD

Tanger’s Stephen Yalof on Maintaining Outlet Center Momentum

Click here to read the full article. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pulled off a strong first quarter, beating expectations and raising its outlook for the year, despite spiking COVID-19 cases in the U.S., inflation and a wildly gyrating stock market. “Consumers are demonstrating their desire to shop at Tanger Centers and retailers are committed to our open-air destinations as evidenced by our leasing momentum and tenants’ desire to expand in our portfolio,” Stephen Yalof, Tanger’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath...
NFL
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Fashion Trends#Lingerie#Luxury Fashion#Brazilian#Xs#Love Sports
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Eye

Started in London by Lee Alexander McQueen in 2006, Sarabande made its New York debut on Tuesday. Kid Cudi Wears Nigo’s First Met Gala Look for Kenzo. Behind the scenes of Nigo's first time designing for the Met, and the first custom red carpet design from…. By. Get all...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Walmart
WWD

Sarabande Debuts ‘The Sarabande Collection’ With The Rug Company

Click here to read the full article. Following Tuesday evening’s “Dream with Sarabande” fundraiser party in New York City, the Sarabande Foundation on Wednesday unveiled an artist-driven collaboration of rugs with The Rug Company. The launch also occurs during, and celebrates, The Rug Company’s 25th anniversary.  Titled “The Sarabande Collection,” the lineup features five artisanal rug designs from five independent creatives, whom the foundation — established by the late Lee Alexander McQueen in London to champion creativity and support the next generation of global designers and artists — has supported. The Rug Company partnered with each artist to represent the integrity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated May 4 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Timberland and Unless Collective Are Driving Sustainability With the End in Mind

Click here to read the full article. Selling products may be what keeps the industry alive, but leading footwear and fashion innovators are equally focused on what happens when consumers are done using them. On April 28, Fairchild Media Group — which includes WWD, FN and Beauty Inc — brought together executives in the space for the “Scaling Solutions: The Innovator’s Agenda” virtual sustainability forum.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection For Unless Collective cofounder and chief executive officer Eric Liedtke and Timberland vice president of global footwear design and development Chris McGrath — who...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Moncler Shares Fall on New Strategy for Grenoble, Genius Brands

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Renzo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive officer of the Moncler Group, on Thursday laid out a new strategy for the luxury brand — but it got a quick thumbs down from analysts, who pushed the company’s shares down by almost 6 percent in the plan. Four years after the launch of Moncler Genius, Ruffini is shifting gears and turning his attention to the Grenoble brand and Moncler’s main collection.More from WWDMoncler Genius RTW Spring 2022The Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2020 “Moncler Genius has become a hub of...
BUSINESS
WWD

How Neiman Marcus Group Is Leveraging Partnerships for Greater ESG Impact

Click here to read the full article. Fresh with new and ambitious goals, Neiman Marcus Group intends to make an impact on environmental issues across its entire value chain. During the FMG Sustainability Forum, Amanda Martin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer at Neiman Marcus Group, said setting the company’s ESG goals required a lot of teamwork, both in recruiting experts and forming new partnerships. More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Considering NMG does not manufacture the majority of the product it sells, Martin said the company recognizes the place it needs to...
SOFTWARE
WWD

H&M Looks Ahead With Sustainability, Offer Accuracy, Sales Channel Integration

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — H&M Group sees its long-term prospects through a sustainable lens, as supply chain pressures and the war in Ukraine weighed on the first months of 2022. In an address at the annual general meeting, where a dividend of 6.5 Swedish kronor (or 66 cents) was approved, chief executive officer Helena Helmersson said sales had returned to pre-pandemic levels with profitability at its best of the past few years despite supply chain disruptions and complex geopolitical conditions that required “a high level of flexibility, responsiveness and drive.”More from WWDThe Hu Fashion Forward Prize...
BUSINESS
WWD

Kate Middleton Hands Award to Saul Nash on Behalf of Queen Elizabeth

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at London’s Design Museum on Wednesday afternoon to hand out this year’s Queen Elizabeth II Award to the British designer Saul Nash. Kate Middleton, who wore a green dress by British-Canadian designer Edeline Lee, presented the award to the designer during a ceremony showcasing all of the talent support initiatives of the BFC Foundation, a charity run by the British Fashion Council. The room was filled with emerging fashion talent and industry experts.More from WWDSpring Trend- Barbie FashionDream With Sarabande Fundraiser Party in New YorkCeline...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy