Carroll County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Arkansas. For your protection move...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCKINGHAM AND NORTHWESTERN CASWELL COUNTIES At 800 PM EDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Lawsonville, or near Reidsville, moving east at 30 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Reidsville Mayfield Quick Oregon Hill Harrisons Crossroads Ruffin and Lawsonville. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WYTHE...CARROLL AND NORTHEASTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF GALAX IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and southwestern and west central Virginia.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hoke, Montgomery, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Hoke; Montgomery; Moore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHERN HOKE COUNTIES At 757 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carthage, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Raeford, Carthage, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Biscoe, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Robbins and Foxfire. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Northwest Harford, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Harford; Southeast Harford FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following areas: Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected through Saturday morning. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Frederick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland, northwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Garrett and Washington. In northwest Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected through Saturday morning, with localized totals up to 5 inches. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CASWELL COUNTY At 817 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bethel, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Yanceyville Bethel Providence Gatewood Quick Blanch and Hamer. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Putnam FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southern West Virginia and western West Virginia, including the following counties, in southern West Virginia, Lincoln and Putnam. In western West Virginia, Cabell. * WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 812 PM EDT, Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hurricane, Teays Valley, Culloden, Alum Creek and Sod. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cabell, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cabell; Lincoln FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southern West Virginia and western West Virginia, including the following counties, in southern West Virginia, Lincoln and Putnam. In western West Virginia, Cabell. * WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 812 PM EDT, Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hurricane, Teays Valley, Culloden, Alum Creek and Sod. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pickaway FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Central Ohio, including the following county, Pickaway. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 808 PM EDT, flooding is expected to continue this evening. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Laurelville, Tarlton, Whisler and Pickaway County Airport.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes TORNADO WATCH 187 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA CASWELL ROCKINGHAM STOKES IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 29 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BEDFORD CHARLOTTE CITY OF DANVILLE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY PITTSYLVANIA IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA CITY OF RADFORD CRAIG FLOYD GILES MONTGOMERY PATRICK PULASKI IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA ALLEGHANY VA BOTETOURT CITY OF BUENA VISTA CITY OF COVINGTON CITY OF LEXINGTON CITY OF ROANOKE CITY OF SALEM FRANKLIN ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA MERCER MONROE SUMMERS
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Culpeper; Greene; Madison; Nelson; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Virginia, northern Virginia, northwest Virginia and western Virginia, including the following areas: in central Virginia, Albemarle, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Greene, Nelson and Orange. In northern Virginia, Culpeper and Southern Fauquier. In northwest Virginia, Madison, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page and Rappahannock. In western Virginia, Augusta, Eastern Highland, Rockingham and Western Highland. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected through tonight with localized amounts around 4 inches possible. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:09:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland, northwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Garrett and Washington. In northwest Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected through Saturday morning, with localized totals up to 5 inches. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for The southeastern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The southeastern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Northwest, or near Great Bridge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Back Bay around 830 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Munden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Northern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:09:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Baltimore FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following areas: Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected through Saturday morning. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland and northern Virginia as well as the District of Columbia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Northern Fauquier, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Western Loudoun. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected through Saturday morning, with localized totals up to 5 inches. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland, northwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Garrett and Washington. In northwest Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected through Saturday morning, with localized totals up to 5 inches. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hampshire, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hampshire; Morgan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland, northwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Garrett and Washington. In northwest Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected through Saturday morning, with localized totals up to 5 inches. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

