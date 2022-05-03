Severe Weather Statement issued for Bryan, Marshall by NWS
weather.gov
3 days ago
Effective: 2022-05-02 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...
Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
Effective: 2022-05-08 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Harford; Southeast Harford FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following areas: Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected through Saturday morning. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Effective: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current for the east- facing beaches, and a strong west to east longshore current for the south-facing beaches. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Effective: 2022-05-06 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Hoke; Montgomery; Moore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHERN HOKE COUNTIES At 757 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carthage, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Raeford, Carthage, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Biscoe, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Robbins and Foxfire. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, southwestern and west central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Martinsville; Henry The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia Southern Henry County in south central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 806 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ayersville, or near Stoneville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eden Martinsville Stoneville Axton Ridgeway Price and Villa Heights. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway and Martinsville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Target Area: Cumberland; Sampson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sampson County in central North Carolina Cumberland County in central North Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Ammon, or 14 miles south of Clinton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Clinton, Fort Bragg, Godwin, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Eastover, Roseboro, Stedman and Garland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCKINGHAM AND NORTHWESTERN CASWELL COUNTIES At 808 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Ruffin, or near Bethel, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mayfield Quick Lawsonville and Ruffin. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alamance; Guilford; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN ALAMANCE...NORTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHEASTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 812 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Siler City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burlington, Graham, Gibsonville, Liberty, Ramseur, Swepsonville, Alamance, Staley, Lake Guilford Mackintosh Marina and Snow Camp. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following county, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Barton, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald and Newton. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 706 PM CDT, Ongoing flooding continues from recent heavy rainfall. While most rivers have already crested, streamflows are still elevated and many areas still have residual flooding with numerous road closures. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Lamar and Baxter Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2022-05-07 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Putnam FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southern West Virginia and western West Virginia, including the following counties, in southern West Virginia, Lincoln and Putnam. In western West Virginia, Cabell. * WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 812 PM EDT, Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hurricane, Teays Valley, Culloden, Alum Creek and Sod. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: City of Chesapeake A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR THE SOUTHERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chesapeake, or near Great Bridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Great Bridge around 810 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hickory and Chesapeake Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-06 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe .Showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall were tracking across western Carroll and the City of Galax. Very heavy rainfall in these areas may produce flooding of low-lying and normally flow prone areas, including along Chestnut Creek in Galax. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in Galax, Woodlawn, and Hillsville. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Galax, Woodlawn, and Hillsville. is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Cranberry Creek, Buddle Branch, Crooked Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Chestnut Creek, Brush Creek, Cripple Creek and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Galax... Hillsville Fries... Fancy Gap Patterson... Woodlawn Pipers Gap - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-08 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:09:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Baltimore FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following areas: Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected through Saturday morning. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Effective: 2022-05-07 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 15:31:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garrett FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland, northwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Garrett and Washington. In northwest Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected through Saturday morning, with localized totals up to 5 inches. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hampshire; Morgan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland, northwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Garrett and Washington. In northwest Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected through Saturday morning, with localized totals up to 5 inches. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Comments / 0