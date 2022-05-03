ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhude and The Webster Release Miami Grand Prix Capsule

By Luis Campuzano
 3 days ago
With racing due to arrive at the newly christened 5.41-kilometer Miami International Autodrome, the Miami Grand Prix will see Formula 1 race in the state of Florida for the first time since 1959, as the drivers prepare to battle around the new track set within the city’s Hard Rock Stadium campus on Sunday.

To commemorate the event, The Webster has launched an exclusive capsule collection with Los Angeles-based brand Rhude, inspired by the impending race.

“The love for cars and racing is very much ingrained in the city, and with the increasing popularity of F1 in the United States over the years it feels like the perfect addition. We are so honored to be able to commemorate this moment for Miami with a great longstanding partner like Rhude, who we have always had such synergy with since the very beginning,” said Laure Hériard Dubreuil, founder and chief executive officer of The Webster.

Titled “The Always First,” the capsule is an ode to the glory era of racing and Rhude’s founder and creative director Rhugi Villaseñor reimagined his favorite childhood pastimes of racing cartoons and Tamiya motor car toys. The offering consists of 11 pieces, with items ranging from hoodies, a Primaloft racing vest, varsity jackets, printed terry shorts, checkered button-up shirts, swim trunks and bucket hats — with racing check detail and bright pops of color combined with the essence of Miami.

“With our previous project with McLaren Formula 1, we realized how important that project was for today’s time and how we caught a moment where education and interest for Formula 1 was stimulated with the youth,” said Villaseñor.

The Rhude x The Webster Always First Capsule is available starting Tuesday at The Webster’s South Beach location, aligning with the start of the first Miami Grand Prix. The capsule, which ranges from $192 to $3,000, will be exclusively available in all The Webster stores and online at thewebster.us.

The duo previously collaborated on a limited-edition version of Rhude’s signature V1 sneaker, bolstered by a special one-off colorway in The Webster’s signature color of pink.

